By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Nigerian Army on Friday submitted a document at the registry of the Lagos State Panel of Judicial Inquiry investigating the alleged shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on the night of October 20.

At about 2:40 pm on Friday, three military men made their way into the panel’s registry to file their papers.

The Nigerian Army has softened its stand on the invitation of the Lagos State Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged shooting of #EndSARS peaceful protesters by soldiers on October 20 at the Lekki tollgate.

The Army had earlier stated that it would not appear before the panel as they believed that it was not the panel’s “duty” to invite the army.

The spokesman for the Nigerian Army, 81 Division, Lagos, Major Osoba Olaniyi had stressed that the military would only appear before the panel if it received an invitation directly from the Lagos State Government, rather than the panel.

Among the documents filed by the army are the witness statements of the Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo; the Chief of Staff, 81 Division, Nigerian Army, VI, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Nsikak Edet; Commander, 81 Division Garrison, VI, Brig. Gen. Francis Omata; Commander, 9 Brigade, Ikeja, Brig. Gen. Musa Etsu-Ndagi; and Commanding Officer, 65 Battalion, Bonny Camp, VI, Lt. Col. Salisu Bello.

It said it was also bringing before the panel expended and unexpended blank ammunition, which was used to disperse the crowd by firing into the air on 20th day of October, 2020.

The army has also submitted 13 flash drives containing the recorded videos of the soldiers’ involvement in the incident.

However, the army who came to the sitting could not give their testimony which was listed as number one on the panel’s list for Saturday (today) after the panel announced the adjournment of the sitting for a week due to lack of quorum.