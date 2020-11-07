By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Dr. Dipo Awojide, a senior lecturer in Strategy at Nottingham Business School, in the United Kingdom has criticized the latest endorsements of BBNaija housemates into political positions.

Awojide who is the first Nigerian to be honoured as LinkedIn Top Voice is also an active voice on Twitter with the user name @OgbeniDipo, has opined that as much as he loves the BBNaija stars, he doesn’t understand the basis of giving them political appointments while stating that Nigeria still has a long way to go.

Awojide made this assertion yesterday after Mr Duoye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa state, appointed Nengi and TrikyTee as his Senior Special Assistants.

It can also be recalled that Laycon, winner of the BBNaija season 5 was also appointed as the Ogun Youth Ambassador by Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Dr Awojide wrote: “I like many of these BBNaija folks but I don’t know why many of you are celebrating state governments dishing out Senior Special Assistant appointments. SSA on what exactly? And why? Do these reality tv stars have the qualification and competence? We’ve got a long long way to go.”

Howerver, Awojide’s opinion birthed different reactions by other Twitter users who were either for or against his standpoint. See some reactions below:

Well, I get you bro. But the fact that someone appeared on a reality show doesn’t make them less intelligent than others Secondly, they are influencers now, and have huge impact on the youths. There’s really nothing wrong in handing them positions, if they are qualified — DavCol (@sirdav1) November 6, 2020

The question is Are they?! What have they done on their own or what impact have they placed on ground before assigning them such positions, with what we are growing true we need people that really understand this thing to stand for us… — SHALOM AGOL #ENDSWAT (@theshaellac) November 6, 2020

Govt appoints elderly person trouble, govt appoints youthful & energetic person complain 🙄 Is it a bad thing to learn on the job if @ all she doesn't have the requisite experience yet? How about encouraging her to deliver what's expected of her in the capacity of that position? — GreaterHeights🌎⭐ (@heights2020) November 6, 2020

Like what exactly? Was she appointed as a Commissioner ni?? E b like sey na English dey affect some of you Senior Special Assistant ooo no be one weighty task job apart from the Ambassador for Girl child she received — your fav painter 🎨🖌️ (@oriola_younghaj) November 6, 2020

Meaningless bunch of SSA in govt..increasing the cost of executive office that has failed woefully to impact good governance to the society. One ministry will have more than 10 SA .which salary can build and pay a Doctor to reside in that local health centre — ikenna South (@Amadi_ikenna09) November 7, 2020

So all of a sudden they became senior special assistant. Who was occupying that post before? Who is now the junior assistant? Or was that position just created to accommodate them? Dont you think this is putting more strain on governance as per their allowances? — #EndSars☝☝☝☝☝ (@Gloreeyah2) November 6, 2020

Most of these BBN folks are better qualified compared to many political office holders — DeboMacaroniStan (@Azeez25823155) November 6, 2020

Because someone went for reality Tv show, disqualifies them or make them incompetent to handle public post, your saying Automatically the ones that didn't go are more qualified than them, Sometime people that think they're more educated are the problem we have in this country — #Basedonwhat (@mini_influencer) November 7, 2020