Dr Dipo Awojide

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Dr. Dipo Awojide, a senior lecturer in Strategy at Nottingham Business School, in the United Kingdom has criticized the latest endorsements of BBNaija housemates into political positions.

Awojide who is the first Nigerian to be honoured as LinkedIn Top Voice is also an active voice on Twitter with the user name @OgbeniDipo, has opined that as much as he loves the BBNaija stars, he doesn’t understand the basis of giving them political appointments while stating that Nigeria still has a long way to go.

Awojide made this assertion yesterday after Mr Duoye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa state, appointed Nengi and TrikyTee as his Senior Special Assistants.

It can also be recalled that Laycon, winner of the BBNaija season 5 was also appointed as the Ogun Youth Ambassador by Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Dr Awojide wrote: “I like many of these BBNaija folks but I don’t know why many of you are celebrating state governments dishing out Senior Special Assistant appointments. SSA on what exactly? And why? Do these reality tv stars have the qualification and competence? We’ve got a long long way to go.”

Howerver, Awojide’s opinion birthed different reactions by other Twitter users who were either for or against his standpoint. See some reactions below:

