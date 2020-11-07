By Aisha Cole

Lagos State Government has announced plans to close down Adejobi Street, Agege, Adegbola Level Crossing and Works Road for three days from Monday for the ongoing Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge railway project.

A statement by the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation said that the road closures would begin on the 9th, 11th and 12th of Nov. 2020 from 8p.m. to 7a.m. on each date.

It therefore advised motorists to utilise alternative routes that had been provided during the construction works to enhance free flow of traffic on the aforementioned dates.

The statement said that motorists plying Adejobi, Agege axis would be diverted to Fagba Crossing, Toyin Crossing and Ashade Underpass to access their desired destinations.

It further advised road users wishing to access Adegbola Street or reach other areas from Adegbola to make use of Works road, Oba Akinjobi Way to Ikeja Underbridge, Ashade Underpass, Airport Underbridge, Ikeja Along, and Local Government Secretariat Way to get to their desired destinations.

While imploring motorists to comply with the Traffic directions put in place to minimize inconveniences in movement, it stated that the closure had been slated to ensure there is smooth and uninterrupted flow of work on the rail tracks.

The Lagos State Government through this statement, appealed to residents, especially motorists that ply these corridors to bear the pains, as the project was aimed at achieving a seamless multi modal transport system that would meet the transportation needs of a larger population.