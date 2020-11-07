Miscreants brandishing dangerous weapons prevented emergency workers from Lagos from putting off the petrol tanker fire that gutted Kara Bridge outward Berger early Saturday.

The head of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Oluwafemi Oke Osanyitolu, narrated how the team abandoned the effort, despite calling for police help:

“The agency responded to the incident at 0105hrs this morning according to the State emergency response plan.

“The joint team was waylaid on arrival by a group of miscreants brandishing weapons and was forced to seek extra police cover from the Isheri Police Station.

“The operation commenced with the police protection until the group of assailants grew larger and caused significant damage to vehicles and threats to life of our personnel.

“The team was forced to suspend the Recovery operation for safety reasons.

“It is of note that this attack is part of a very worrisome trend of first responders being attacked in the course of their duties. Lagosians are urged to refrain from endangering the lives of emergency responders”, Osanyitolu said.

Many vehicles were reportedly burnt in the inferno triggered by the tanker.

The human casualties have not been ascertained.

The incident however led to heavy traffic gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway Saturday morning.