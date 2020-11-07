By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Two people have been confirmed dead, 10 others injured and 23 vehicles burnt in the tanker explosion which occurred on Kara Bridge, a border area between Lagos and Ogun States on Saturday.

Balls of fire had rocked the atmosphere resulting from an explosion which was caused by an overturned petrol tanker containing 45,000 litres of fuel around 1:05am on Saturday.

The joint team of the Lagos State Fire Service and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, have put out the fire.

LASEMA and fire service officials were initially attacked by some Fulani boys in the area which forced them to abandon rescue operation.

But Director General, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said the emergency officials had to retreat to get reinforcement and return to the scene to carry out rescue operation.

He disclosed that two people (driver of tanker and motor boy) died, while 10 other people were injured and treated on the spot.

Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that 23 vehicles were burnt, including one tanker containing the 45000 litres of petrol, one luxurious passenger bus, two articulated vehicles and 19 cars.

He said operation had been completed and that normal traffic flow was expected.