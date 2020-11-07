By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Kamala Harris after Joe Biden was announced the winner of America’s election has become the first female vice president-elect in the country.

Harris’ victory represents many firsts to come to the White House. As an Indian and Jamaican, she will be the first woman and first person to identify as Black and as South Asian-American in the role of vice president.

Also being a graduate of Howard University, she will be the first vice president to have graduated from a historically Black college and be a member of a Black sorority.

Previously, Harris was going to run for president before she joined the Democratic ticket as Biden’s running mate.

Harris made her mark in politics in California, where she served as San Francisco district attorney before going on to become attorney general of the state the first African-American to serve in that role.

At 56, Harris who is set to become the vice president positions herself to be a strong contender for the presidency in future elections if she chooses to run again.