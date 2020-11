Finally the American networks and AP on Saturday declared Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, beating Donald Trump, the incumbent.

The declaration followed Biden’s victory in his home state of Pennsylvania, one of the battle ground states.

AP and the networks gave the state to Biden, who held a 30,952-vote lead over Trump, after they determined that the remaining ballots left to be counted would not allow Trump to catch up.

While CNN gave Biden 273 electoral college votes, the AP gave him 284, both far more than the 214 won by Trump.

Here is the breakdown of how President-elect Joe Biden won more than the 270 electoral college votes needed to claim victory in the U.S. election.

1.Arizona (11 Electoral College Votes)

Biden: 1,532,062 (Winner)

Trump: 1,485,010

2.California(55 electoral college votes)

Biden: 8,281,504 (Winner)

Trump: 4,204,244

3.Colorado (9 electoral college votes)

Biden: 1,723,455 (Winner)

Trump: 1,316,021

4. Connecticut (7 electoral College Votes)

Biden 1,024,362 (Winner)

Trump: 713,833

5. Delaware (3 electoral college votes)

Biden: 295,403 (Winner)

Trump: 199,829

*Delaware is Biden’s state of residence

6.District of Columbia( 3 Votes)

Biden: 268,625 (Winner)

Trump: 15,075

*Washington D.C. is the capital of USA

7. Georgia (16 electoral votes)

Biden: 2,449,371(Winner)

Trump: 2,448,454

8. Hawaii(4 electoral votes)

Biden: 365,802 (Winner)

Trump:196,602

9. Illinois (20 electoral college votes)

Biden: 2,992,562(Winner)

Trump: 2,293,218

10. Wisconsin (10 electoral college votes)

Biden: 1,630,542 (Winner)

Trump: 1,609,734

11. Minnesota ( 10 electoral college votes)

Biden: 1,717,653 (Winner)

Trump: 1,484,402

12.Michigan (16 votes)

Biden: 2,790,668 (Winner)

Trump: 2,644,559

13. New York (29 electoral votes)

Biden: 3,694,125(Winner)

Trump: 2,848,068

14. Vermont (3 electoral votes)

Biden; 242,805 (Winner)

Trump: 112,688

15. New Hampshire (4 electoral college votes)

Biden: 431,186 (Winner)

Trump: 112,688

16. Maine (4 electoral college votes)

Biden: 427,656

Trump: 357,134

*Biden wins 3 votes, Trump 1

17. Massachusetts (11 Electoral college votes)

Biden: 2,316,338 (Winner)

Trump: 1,148,777

18. New Jersey (14 electoral college votes)

Biden: 1,915, 406(Winner)

Trump: 1,265,909

19. Maryland (10 electoral college votes)

Biden: 1,399,806 (Winner)

Trump: 802,082

20. Oregon (7 votes)

Biden: 1,301,643( Winner)

Trump: 925,017

21. Virginia (13 electoral college votes)

Biden: 2,339,558 (Winner)

Trump: 1,930,944

22. New Nexico (5 electoral college votes)

Biden: 496,828 (Winner)

Trump: 400,095

23. Nevada (6 electoral votes)

Biden: 604,251(Winner)

Trump: 592,813

24: Washington( 12 electoral college votes)

Biden: 2,230,969 (Winner)

Trump: 1,426,175

25. Pennsylvania (20 electoral College Votes)

Biden: 3,345, 906 (Winner)

Trump: 2,311,448