The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the immediate withdrawal of police personnel attached to 60 individuals, corporate and religious bodies including the Christ Embassy, Think Nigeria First Initiative, Uche Sylva International, Stanel Groups, KYC Holding, among others.

The individuals affected include billionaire businessman, Emeka Offor; former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode;

former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal; Sen Lado Yakubu, Amb. Yuguda Bashir, Uche Chukwu, Sen. Boroface Ajayi, Mutiu Nicholas, Sen. Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Edozie Madu, David Adesanya, Chris Giwa, Chief Godwin Ekpo, Chief Pius Akinyelure and others.

This new directive from the IGP’s office was contained in a letter with reference no.CB: 4001/IGP.SEC/ABJ/VOL.116/32 dated November 4.

The letter was addressed to Commissioners of Police, Police Mobile Force, Special Protection Unit and all Commissioners of Police in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory by the IG.

It was gathered that the new directive was issued because many dignitaries were still going around with their police security despite the withdrawal of the personnel by the IG during the #EndSARS protests.

The police boss had in a police wireless message dated October 21, 2020, addressed to all state Commissioners of Police ordered them to immediately withdraw the personnel attached to individuals, warning that “any commander who violates this order will bear the consequences.”

But in the latest directive signed by the Principal Staff Officer to the IGP, DCP Idowu Owohunwa on November 4, the police listed the names of VIPs affected by the withdrawal of orderlies.

The letter titled, ‘Immediate withdrawal of police personnel attached to unentitled corporate entities/individuals,’ read in part,

“The attention of the IGP has been drawn to the fact that the police personnel attached to the corporate bodies and personalities are yet to be withdrawn despite extant directives to that effect.

“In line with the subsisting order, the IG directs that you withdraw all the PMF, SPU, CTU, or conventional police operations attached to the affected companies or individuals in any of their locations across the country with immediate effect.”

The IG further directed the senior officers to submit a report confirming compliance not later than November 10.