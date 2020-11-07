By Jennifer Okundia

Big Brother Naija Double Wahala edition star, Cynthia ‘Ceec’ Nwadiora, is the latest 28-year-old, and she isn’t taking things lightly at all.

Ceec, born in Enugu, served as a trainee at Sterling Partnership Legal Practitioners and Fidelis Oditah & Co, Lekki phase 1, Lagos State, where she currently lives.

The law graduate of Madonna University, obtained her LL.B in 2013 and later acquired a qualifying certificate at the Nigerian Law School in 2014.

See the lovely photos she shared and read her birthday message here:

“Any plant u put in the ground, grows. Some plants grow and die; some grow & flourish. Whether a plant grows & dies or grows and flourishes isn’t the point here. The main point is the correlation between failure & growth. My mindset is growth-centric.

“My failures have equipped me with lessons and experiences that are invaluable. My failures are making me become an expert in success. Many times I wanted to shut it all down and call it quits. But I found reassurance in the fact that the plants I put in the ground for my life were growing, slowly but steadily.

“If someone had told me that the down times and trying times in my life were actually growth indicators, I would have embraced and cherished them even more. Because, I Cynthia Nwadiora, have grown- and will continue to grow. Words fail me to express my gratitude to you all for your awesome birthday wishes. Your continued support and belief in me through the years will forever be appreciated. Thank you God for permitting me to join the Class of 28. From the bottom of my heart, I love you all. ”