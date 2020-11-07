Aisha Yesufu leading #EndSARS protesters in Abuja

By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Nigerians youths are threatening a second wave of the #EndSARS protests on Monday 9th November 2020, in some parts of Lagos and Abuja.

Some aggrieved youths have taken to social media to show their displeasure following a court order granting the Central Bank of Nigeria, the right to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests.

The ex-parte request to freeze the accounts granted by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, of the Federal High Court in Abuja was filed by the apex bank on October 20.

In reaction to the move to freeze the accounts, Nigerians have taken to social media to backlash the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for freezing the bank accounts of #EndSARS protesters and promoters across the country.

This has birthed fresh threats from youths especially, to resume the #EndSARS protests on Monday at the CBN headquarters in Abuja and its Lagos office while attributing this move to Emefiele’s involvement in the freezing of accounts.

See some of the reactions below