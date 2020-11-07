By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Nigerians youths are threatening a second wave of the #EndSARS protests on Monday 9th November 2020, in some parts of Lagos and Abuja.

Some aggrieved youths have taken to social media to show their displeasure following a court order granting the Central Bank of Nigeria, the right to freeze the accounts of 19 individuals and a public affairs company linked to the #EndSARS protests.

The ex-parte request to freeze the accounts granted by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, of the Federal High Court in Abuja was filed by the apex bank on October 20.

In reaction to the move to freeze the accounts, Nigerians have taken to social media to backlash the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for freezing the bank accounts of #EndSARS protesters and promoters across the country.

This has birthed fresh threats from youths especially, to resume the #EndSARS protests on Monday at the CBN headquarters in Abuja and its Lagos office while attributing this move to Emefiele’s involvement in the freezing of accounts.

See some of the reactions below

Second wave of #EndSARS protests starts Monday 9th November 2020 , infront of CBN administrative quarters .

Emefiele invited us all and we can’t turn down our elder . Please spread the word. #EnoughIsEnough — #ENDSARS #ENDCORRUPTION (@Igbinazakasam) November 7, 2020

Godwin emefiele has ignited #EndSARS protest all over the country. CBN should be the first point of call. — Gospl (@Gospl3) November 7, 2020

Godwin Emefiele has not been able to freeze inflation but is freezing the accounts of innocent citizens Inflation everywhere, Does he even know the price of Onions right now? Second massive #EndSARS protest wave coming 😡

#EndBadGovernanceinNIGERIA — Laycon #Bbnaija #Endsars ❼ (@Mistakobz) November 7, 2020

Blocking peaceful protesters account is an act of ECONOMIC TERRORISM. Funding protest is never a crime, so what constitutional provisions does CBN Godwin Emefiele stands on to freeze those accounts. #EndSARS — #EndSARS Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) November 7, 2020

There should be a coordinated PROTEST at CBN headquarters in Lagos and Abuja. Since the government would use Prof Osinbajo to say sorry and use Godwin Emefiele to block accounts of peaceful #EndSARS protesters. That’s undemocratic. Let the madness all begin. — #EndSARS Tosin Olugbenga (@TosinOlugbenga) November 7, 2020

After CBN, protests should proceed to the courts. The Nigerian judiciary is the most useless in the world. Judges are complicit as well, how will you see the terrible oppression in the country, and you’re remanding peaceful protesters? HOW?

#EndSARS — Jèfé Juan José (@Jefe_says) November 7, 2020

The second wave of the #Endsars protest is gon hit these people harder! And this time,it’s not going to be just about Sars but about bad government!!!! — EzeNwanyi👑 (@IamEzeNwanyi) November 7, 2020