By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Bayern Munich went two points ahead of RB Leipzig and three-point clear Dortmund after defeating Lucien Favre’s men 3-2 in Der Klassiker match.

The fiercely contested match by both sides could have ended well for Dortmund with their very strong performance but Bayern’s class was top notch and cannot be easily matched at the moment.

Robert Lewandowski was the first to put the ball in Dortmund’s net but was ruled out for offsides.

Bayern went on to dominate the major part of the first-half but Reus opened the scoring for Dortmund in the 45th minute to prove that his team came prepared but Alaba had other plans. The Bayern defender equalized with just 1 minute left on the additional 5 minutes given by the referee.

Bayern came roaring back in the second half with Lewandowski firing them to lead in the 48th minute and Leroy Sane backing up Bayern’s lead in the 80th minute.

Erling Haland pulls back for Dortmund in the 83 rd minute as Dortmund tried to equalize just before the final whistle.

However, David Alaba made Bundesliga history in the match as he reaches 200 wins quicker than any other player. It took him 272 appearances to achieve this feat.