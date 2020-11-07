Nigerian singer Davido, who was born in Atlanta Georgia, has expressed shock over the death of Rapper King Von.

Davido said he spoke with the Atlanta-based singer on Thursday, the same day he was shot dead.

“RIP KING VON.We just spoke .. this can’t be real”, Davido first tweeted in his reaction.

Six hours after, he reacted again: “Von passing really Fuccin me up I’m type confused”, Davido wrote and attached heartbroken emojis to the tweet.

The 26 year-old King Von, whose real name is Dayvon Bennett, died Thursday night after being involved in a shooting in Atlanta which left two others dead and a further three injured.

Atlanta news platforms said the rapper was confirmed as was one of the men who died after gunshots were fired outside a lounge in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation told Channel 2 Action News that King Von and a group of men had left a nightclub and headed to a hookah lounge.

Two men are said to have approached the group in the parking lot before an argument ensued, which led to gunfire.

King Von recently released his debut album Welcome to O’Block, featuring Moneybagg Yo, Prince Dre, Dreezy and Lil Durk.