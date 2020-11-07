The All Progressives Congress (APC) Benue chapter has given Mr. Okpokwu Ogenyi 24 hours to withdraw the allegations he made against the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) or be sanctioned.

Mr Abba Yaro, the chapter’s chairman said this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Ogenyi, a member of the party from Benue, had at a press conference on Friday, alleged that the Buni-led APC caretaker committee was planning to elongate its tenure.

Ogenyi, who spoke for Concerned APC Members Forum, also said that the committee was going out of its mandate.

This, he said, it was done by planning to embark on a membership registration drive instead of rolling out a time table for the party’s national convention to usher in a new National Working Committee (NWC) for it as mandated.

Yaro described Ogenyi as an “impostor and a hired fifth columnist” that should not be taken seriously.

He, therefore, urged APC members across the country to disregard the allegations made by Ogenyi in the name of Concerned APC Members Forum.

He added that contrary to belief, the Buni-led APC caretaker committee had carried all party members along before taking any decision.

“From the planned APC membership registration, update, revalidation exercise to the successful and ongoing reconciliation efforts, among other ongoing activities of the committee.

“All identified stakeholders led by President Muhammadu Buhari as leader of our party, the Progressives Governors Forum, state chapters, National Assembly leadership are regularly consulted and carried along on all decisions by the committee.

“Okpoku Ogenyi is strongly advised to withdraw within 24 hours his baseless allegations which he made in a television interview on Friday or face disciplinary actions.

“He should tender an apology to the caretaker committee over his tactless and ill-motivated attempt to bring the party to disrepute,” Yaro said.

The Benue APC chapter chairman urged party members and supporters across the country to disregard Ogenyi and his comments.