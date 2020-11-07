By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian musician, Charles Chukwuemeka Oputa, professionally known as Charly Boy, has shared the list of requirements needed to marry his son.

Areafada as he is fondly called, posted a picture of his handsome son, and said any lady applying must have a masters degree, can cook, must apply with N50,000 amongst others.

He wrote: ‘God I thank you as you give me fine fine Pikins wey no dey stress me.

“I dey look for wife for dis my fine son.

“I been tell am say the one e marry before no go work.

“All applicants must be a graduate with a minimum of a Masters degree.

“E must get correct job.

“Must not be shorter dan 5ft 10inchs.

“Must know how to cook.

Submit your pictures with ur application.

50k application fee😜’

The controversial entertainer, is best known for his alternative lifestyle, political views, and his Charly Boy Show.

He married his wife Diane Oputa in 1979, and their children include: Dominique Oputa, Charles Alexander Oputa Jr., Adaeze Oputa, Anwuli Oputa, Yvonne Oputa