By Preye Campbell

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has set rules as the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers resumes.

The continent’s major tournament witnessed a suspension in activities, following the outbreak of the coronavirus earlier this year. The last qualifiying games were played in November 2019.

With the gradual resumption of football activities across the world, the AFCON qualifiers are also set to continue next week, between November 9 through to November 17.

It is in this regard that Africa’s footballing body bas provided rules to ensure the success of the games to be played in November.

CAF has now stated that a game could see up to 10 substitutions made by both teams, while a team that refuses to travel for a game due to Covid-19 issues will forfeit the match.

“Each match must be played if the team has at least eleven (11) players (including a goalkeeper) and four (4) substitutes,” read a statement from the club website.

“If a team cannot travel to the host country and/or venue of a match due to any travel or other restriction relating to COVID-19, the team in question will be considered to have lost the match 2-0.

“If a team does not have the minimum number of players required, at least eleven (11) players (including a goalkeeper) and four (4) substitutes), the team in question will be considered to have lost the match 2-0.

“The number of authorized substitutions is limited to five (5) players per team. Each team will have three opportunities to make these substitutions during the match.”

All games will also be played behind closed doors, but there is an exception to that rule when the host nation’s government is involved.

“According to CAF’s Covid-19 protocol, all matches must be played behind closed doors, without spectators.

“However, if the government of the host Association wants spectators to be present, then the Association in question will need to obtain CAF’s approval.

“In the event of exceptional situations other than those mentioned above, the Organizing Committee will be consulted for a final decision.”