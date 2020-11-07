By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Bruno Fernandes rescued Man united from falling to another defeat after netting a brace and providing an assist to seal United’s third consecutive Premier League away win.

Everton made their mark known first in the match in the 19th minute. Bernard lashed a shot through Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s legs and into the bottom corner. Everton went up 1 – 0.

The red devils however came roaring back six minutes after as Bruno Fernandes headed the ball into Everton’s net from a Luke Shaw’s cross.

Bruno again in the 32nd minute got Manchester United ahead of the host as he sends a cross towards Marcus Rashford which ended up being a goal. At half time, United already were leading 2-1.

United sealed their win in additional time after Bruno Fernandes races up, tees Edinson Cavani who slots the ball confidently past Pickford.

Manchester United confirmed their dominance against Everton once again as they have won more Premier League games against Everton than any other side has won against another in the competition history.