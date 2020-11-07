Nigerian music duo, Bracket are out with the official music video for their latest record “African Woman.”

“African Woman” was produced by Emmyz Beats, mixed and mastered by Jaysynths Beatz, while the video was directed by Dr Nell.

Speaking on the song, Bracket said “Every African woman is special, from the North to the South or from the East to the West or the Central region, they are a carrier of legacy and family, they are warriors. If we have not mentioned your country please do not take as a slight on your country we can’t mention everywhere but know we have you all in mind Cheers.”