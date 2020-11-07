Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has disclosed that Boko Haram insurgency can be traced back to the era of extrajudicial killings of the group members before they went rogue.

Sani made the remark on Friday night in response to Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum who claimed the Boko Haram crisis started through protests.

Zulum had told reporters earlier on Friday after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari that #EndSARS protesters should be careful in order not to allow those with ulterior motive hijack the protest.

“On the issue of #EndSARS, I am calling on all Nigerians especially the youths to be very careful. The whole Boko Haram saga started as a result of the protest by some youths in Maiduguri against the use of helmet by motorcycle riders, you have seen the situation now,” he said.

Sani who formerly represented Kaduna South Senatorial District tweeted: “No Professor, BH (Boko Haram) insurgency didn’t start from protest; it started from extra judicial killing.”

No Professor,BH insurgency didn’t started from protest;it started from extra judicial killing. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) November 6, 2020

Youth protesting against police brutality had demonstrated in different parts of the country for two weeks before security agents clamped down on them.

Shortly after the protesters were dispersed, suspected hoodlums attacked private and government-owned property across the country.