By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former US President, Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary have reacted to Joe Biden’s victory at the poll, saying Americans have spoken and democracy has won.

Biden defeated Trump to become the 46th president of the United States and will be sworn-in in January.

“America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together.

“Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory,” Bill Clinton tweeted.

America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory! — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 7, 2020

Also, Hillary Clinton said the voters have spoken and have chosen Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be president and Vice President.

“The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.

“It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together,” she tweeted.

The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president. It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020