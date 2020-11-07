By Kazeem Ugbodaga

US President, Donald Trump has told his challenger, Joe Biden not to wrongfully claim the office of the President.

Trump said he also could make that claim to the office of the President.

He said legal proceedings were just now beginning and believed that he would get his mandate back.

According to Trump, he had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by.

“I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by.

“Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!

”Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning,” he said.

Right now, Trump is on the verge of losing re-election bid as he trails Biden.

Trump is trailing in Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia, four key battle states.

If Trump loses Pennsylvania, Biden will win the presidency.