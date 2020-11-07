By Jennifer Okundia

Rebecca ‘Nengi’ Hampson has added yet another deal, to her numerous contracts. This time, it is an official appointment from her native Bayelsa state.

Governor Douye Diri appointed the BBNaija reality TV star and brand influencer, as senior special assistant on Girl Child Development.

Fellow BBN star Trikytee, was also appointed.

‘Today was nothing short of amazing. Going home, and being received by my amazing fanmily in my home state, Bayelsa. The outpouring of love, support, and genuine excitement blew my heart away. To top it all off, I was honored by the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, and was unveiled as the new Face of Bayelsa. I was also appointed as the Senior Special Assistant on Girl Child Development . I am so touched. I am so excited for the journey ahead. I am so proud of myself for coming this far. I am constantly in awe of your endless love for this young girl from Bayelsa, and remain indebted to you my fanmily for your continuous support. You have shown me that my dreams are valid, and I truly hope that my story proves to you that yours are too.

I love you, and from the bottom of my heart, I say thank you ❤️’ Nengi announced the good news on social media.