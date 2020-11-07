By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian comedian and actor Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth, and his wife Elsie, are marking their 10th wedding anniversary.

The couple who got married in 2010, have two kids, Janelle and Jason.

They each wrote a message to each other on their big day.

BasketMouth wrote : You May Kiss The Groom….

That was 10yrs ago.

Love ❤️ you Forever @elsieokpocha

Elsie also wrote:

My happy place, my best friend, celebrating a milestone in marriage, 10years!!!! Amazing!!!! I’m glad you came to my hostel in Unilag 15yrs ago,and im so glad you didn’t give up on me even after i gave you a wrong number.😂😂😂

I want to grow so old and happy with you baby.

I want to laugh and cry happily with you.

And i want to celebrate forever more with you.

HAPPY 10TH ANNIVERSARY SUGAR…

My heart is beautiful because i have you in it🥰🥰❤️

#happy10thanniversary #happyweddinganniversary #theokpochas

Born 14 September 1978, the father of two has organized popular stand-up comedy concerts like Basketmouth Uncensored across the globe.