By Muhammad Adam

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on Saturday said his administration has given approval for the employment of additional 4,000 workers.

Fintiri, who made the announcement at the Amalgamated Youths Rally held in Yola, said that the employment was in line with his administration’s commitment to create more job opportunities.

“We have opened a new window of job opportunity to employ about 4,000 workers across the state.

“We have given directive for the employment of 2,000 youths in the State Primary Health Care Development Agency and also to engage another 2,000 teachers in the State Post-Primary Schools Management Board,” he said.

The governor also said that the government had paid WAEC and NECO examination fees for students in public secondary schools in the state.

Commenting on the recent ENDSARS protests which erupted in the state, Fintiri said that engagement and dialogue with the youth was the only solution.

He assured the people that that his administration was always willing to dialogue with the youth to help them become good future leaders.

Mr Umar Imrana, who spoke on behalf of the youths, said that the rally was organised to express their concerns over the recent protests.

He described the protests as “unfortunate“ and promised that such “ugly incident’’ would never repeat itself in the state.

“Our eyes are now open and as youths of this state we want to assure you that we will never again allow ourselves to be used by the enemy of peace and progress.

“We stand with you and resolute to move our dear state forward,” Imrana told the governor.