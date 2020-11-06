Big Brother Naija former housemate Vanessa Williams aka Vandora, is going through a break up with her ex-boyfriend Cruz, and she dished out some helpful tips to help anyone experiencing heartache.

On this episode, She says:

“Hey, Beautiful people, Are you still in love with him/her? In this video, I talked about tried and tested ways that I use to get over a breakup if it helped me it will help you.

The couple dated for almost 4 years, and she said moving on is difficult, but one has got to find a way to heal. If you learnt a thing or two, leave a comment.