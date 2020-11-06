After roughly four months of campaigning and millions of dollars of his own money invested into the race, Kanye West has officially given up his run for president…this time.

The rapper chronicled his first-ever voting experience on social media on Tuesday, tweeting, “God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

He later followed that up with multiple pictures of his ballot, him at the polls wearing his “I Voted” sticker and another tweet that read “We will heal. We will cure.”

However, the Chicago-born artist managed to receive just 60,000 votes nationwide, which is nothing compared to the numbers that Joe Biden and Donald Trump received.

But West, an independent candidate, isn’t letting himself get down by the low numbers though and he is already looking ahead to the next presidential election in 2024.

The 43-year-old proved more popular in Tennessee than anywhere else, receiving over 10,000 votes in the state. His next best state was Minnesota, where he was voted for by around 6,800 civilians.

Taking to social media, West posted a photo of himself captioned “KANYE 2024,” suggesting that this failed campaign is just the first of many.

In his bid for candidacy, West missed the filing deadline in 25 states but did appear on a handful of ballots.

Total vote counts tabulated for West by The Associated Press amounted to at least 60,000, making up about 2% of total votes cast. As of Nov. 5, total vote counts for West were:

Arkansas, 4,070 (.3%)

Colorado, 7,199 (.3%)

Idaho, 3,632 (.2%)

Iowa, 3,202 (.2%)

Kentucky, 6,259 (.3%)

Louisiana, 4,894 (.2%)

Minnesota, 7,198 (.2%)

Mississippi, 3,359 (.3%)

Nevada, 4,568 (.4%)

Oklahoma, 5,590 (.4%)

Tennessee, 10,216 (.3%)

Utah, 4,568 (.4%)

Vermont, 1,266 (.3%)