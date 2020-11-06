Human rights activists excited at the lifting of the suspension

Okafor Ofiebor /Port Harcourt

The management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt has lifted suspension slammed on two students over alleged offensive Facebook posts.

In a press statement, the University management said the suspensions were lifted on the two students identified as Mr. Chibuzor Remmy and Mr. Sunday Idonegit based on appeals from well-meaning individuals.

“The Management of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, on behalf of Senate, hereby lifts the suspension order on the two students: Mr. Chibuzor Remmy and Mr. Sunday Idonegit, who published materials on the social media capable of causing public disorder,” the institution said.

The students were suspended for one academic session by the management of the institution over facebook comments in reaction to a press release by the Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Ozo-Mekuri Ndimele.

But it was gathered that the University decided to lift suspension on the students based on the controversies the action generated.

The suspension had become topical issue on several Port Harcourt based radio stations while lawyers, and human rights Community condemned the University management for “high-handedness and breaching fundamental human rights of the students to hold opinions and the right to free speech”.

It was also learnt that some lawyers had lined up to challenge the suspension at court pro bono.

The rights groups had demand immediate reversal of the suspension of the two students which they described as lacking in merit, devoid of due process and amounts to violation of the right of freedom of expression by the students.

But a Port Harcourt based human rights activist, Prince Wiro, commended the University management for rescinding the suspension a in a telephone interview with our correspondent.

He however asked the University management to urgently allow more banks to operate in University which was the complaint made by the students in the alleged offensive Facebook posts.

Also, Comrade Enefaa Georgewill, Chairman of Rivers Civil Society Organizations welcomed the lifting of suspension on the students and harped on the power of speaking out against perceived injustices by members of the society.