Steve Bannon, a former Chief Strategist to President Donald Trump, has been banned from Twitter for suggesting that Dr Anthony Fauci and FBI Director Christopher Wray, be beheaded.

He said so on Thursday during a live stream of his online show; “War Room: Pandemic”. The video was then shared to his Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter accounts.

In the video, Bannon falsely claimed that Donald Trump had won the U.S Presidential election, adding that the President should fire both Fauci and Wray.

”I would put the heads on pikes. Right. I’d put them at the two corners of the White House as a warning to federal bureaucrats. You either get with the program or you are gone” he said.

Almost 200,000 people had viewed the video before Facebook removed it, citing its violence and incitement policies.

YouTube also removed the video for violating its policy against “inciting violence” on Thursday evening.

Twitter said it had permanently suspended the account of Bannon’s “War Room” podcast for glorifying violence.