Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Thiago Alcantara will miss the Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

It would be the sixth match the Spaniard would miss after getting injured in the Merseyside derby three weeks ago.

Thiago was sidelined after receiving end of a reckless challenge from Everton forward Richarlison, for which the Toffees man was shown a straight red card.

Klopp explained at the end of October that there was no rupture or break, but the impact nature of the injury sustained at Goodison Park is taking time to heal.

Speaking to the media ahead of the City game at the Etihad Stadium, Klopp explained.“It’s an injury but doesn’t need a surgery, all these kinds of things still take time.

“The challenge was a harsh one and directly against the leg, so still adapting but improving. It will not be too long anymore but for this game I don’t think he will be in.”

Liverpool are already without key players Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk.