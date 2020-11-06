By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian on-air personality, television presenter for MTV Base Africa and Ebony Life TV Stephanie Coker, is excited as she has just bagged a role in kemi Adetiba’s King Of Boys 2.

An excited Coker, took to her social media page to disclose that she auditioned for KOB1 in 2018 but didn’t get the role, and then fast forward to 2020, she was cast, after honing her craft in acting school.

‘Guess who landed a role on #KOB2 !

Short story – I auditioned for KOB1 in 2018, I didn’t get the role but this gingered me to want to hone in on my craft and I decided to go back to acting school in LA, whilst going through IVF. I continued taking classes in Lagos with @ronyamanarts and made it on to #KOBthesequel Never give up guys! Thank you @kemiadetiba for the opportunity ❤️’ she said.

The film director Kemi Adetiba, shared a tweet to say it’s a wrap, and the much anticipated movie will be out on NetflixNaija.