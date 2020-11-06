By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria has elected Bauchi State House of Assembly Speaker, Abubakar Suleiman as its new chairman.

This is after the end of the tenure of Lagos Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, and other former executive members. They were elected in August 2018.

The constitution of the conference stipulates a two-year term of office for the leadership which rotates between the North and the South.

In 2018, Obasa took over from Kebbi House of Assembly Speaker, Ismail Kamba.

Members of the new executives are Deputy Chairman (Speaker Delta), Sheriff Oborevwori; Treasurer (Speaker Kogi) Matthew Kolawole; Financial Secretary (Speaker Enugu) Edward Ubosi; Vice-Chair, North West (Speaker Katsina) Tasiu Musa Maigari; Vice-Chair, North East (Speaker Gombe) Sadiq Ibrahim Abubakar.

Others are Vice-Chair, North Central (Speaker Plateau) Abok Nuhu Ayuba; Vice-Chair, South West (Speaker Ogun) Olakunle Oluomo; Vice-Chair, South East (Speaker Ebonyi) Nwifuru Francis; Vice-Chair, South-South (Speaker Akwa Ibom) Aniekan Bassey.