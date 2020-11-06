By Jennifer Okundia

Nollywood actress, screenwriter and film producer Ruth Kadiri and her husband Ezerika, are marking their wedding anniversary together.

Although the mum of one did not state how long they’ve been married, or even reveal the face of her hubby, she took to Instagram to pen the message:

‘Being your wife is so peaceful. I love it here. Happy anniversary to us🎉’

Ruth studied Mass Communication at the University of Lagos and Business Administration at Yaba College of Technology. She was born in Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.

As a screenwriter, she has written and co-written films including Matters Arising, Heart of a Fighter, Ladies Men, Sincerity, First Class and Over the Edge.

Her debut acting was in the movie ‘Boys Cot.’ She has since featured in more than fifty movies.