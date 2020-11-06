Tottenham duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are among the eight-strong shortlist for October’s Premier League Player of the Month award, with Spurs the only club with two nominees.

Also on the shortlist are Chelsea center-back Thiago Silva in only his second month as a Premier League player, Manchester City full-back Kyle Walker, Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish, Wolves defender Conor Coady, West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals, and Southampton forward Che Adams.

Kane no doubt has been a sensation all month contributing seven combined goals and assist. Son has been equally important to Tottenham’s good form and his partnership with Kane, in particular, continues to blossom. The South Korea international also scored in all three of his club’s Premier League games in October, as well as two assists.

Thiago Silva is nominated for his impact on a previous porous Chelsea defense. The veteran Brazilian played in three of his team’s Premier League fixtures in October and the Blues kept a clean sheet in each.

Walker had a good individual run in October with Manchester City. Results didn’t always go in his side’s favour, but the England right-back stood out and even capped the month with a winning goal against boyhood club Sheffield United.

Grealish carried his good early season form into October and started the month by playing a major role in Aston Villa’s 7-2 annihilation of champions Liverpool, scoring twice and assisting three that day. He finished October with another goal and assist against Southampton.

Marshalling Wolves’ back-line, Coady helped his club keep three clean sheets in the Premier League in October. Overall, Wolves took 10 points from a possible 12 as a result of their defensive sturdiness, while Coady has also been recognized with England call-ups.

For manager of the month category, nominated managers are Wolves Nuno Espirito, Southampton Ralph Hasenhuttl, Tottenham’s Jose Mourinho, West Ham United David Moyes, and Burnley’s Sean Dyche.