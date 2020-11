Popular Nigerian new act and talented musician Stanley Omah Didia, aka Omah Lay, has dropped a new remix and lyric video for his banging record “Damn“ featuring American rapper 6lack.

Damn is a hit track off Omah Lay’s debut EP “Get Layd.” The song comes after he dropped his ‘cricket remix. Watch the visual below…

The singer has songs like: ‘Lo Lo, Bad Influence’ and a host of others to his credit.