By Olawale Jokotoye

The Ogun State government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a British Power firm, Konexa Ltd., to facilitate increased power supply in the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, who signed the MoU on behalf of the Ogun government, noted that as an industrial hub of Nigeria, Ogun needed an increased supply of electricity to unlock more of its potential.

According to him, there is a nexus between power and industrial development, as large, medium and small-scale businesses rely on power to thrive.

“Self-sufficiency in electricity will encourage artisans to venture into small businesses which will further boost the industrial capacity of our state.

“We are rebuilding roads and providing affordable housing for our people and those who will want to come and invest in the state.

“Currently, we are embarking on the construction of 2,500 affordable houses across the state.

“We are also going to construct another sort of 10,000 houses that will cost between N1million and N2 million.

“For us to harness some potential, we need adequate supply of electricity as this will encourage more investors.” he said.

The governor expressed optimism that the agreement would be mutually beneficial to the two parties.

He said that the state government was ready to tap from the company’s expertise for the benefit of the people of Ogun.

The British Deputy High Commissioner in Nigeria, Mr Ben Lienellyn-Jones, who led the firm’s delegation, said the company was determined to partner with the government in the area of energy, power and other businesses to create more jobs.

He said the company was inspired by the vision and steps taken by the governor in liberalising the Ogun economy and providing a business-friendly environment for investors.

Also speaking, a Director in the Company, Mr Joel Abrams, said the company would, in the first phase, make 250 Megawatts of electricity available to serve about 50, 000 residents of Ogun.

He said that the project would subsequently be enlarged.

The Head of Personnel, Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Mr Ademola Adewumni, said that the partnership would enhance supply of electricity in the state.

He pledged the support of his organisation in the areas of supply and distribution.

NAN