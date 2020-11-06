By Muhaimin Olowoporou

Northern filmmakers under the aegis of Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) have suspended Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau.

This is in lieu of raunchy pictures the popular actress posted on social media recently which has stirred a lot of controversies.

Rahma’s pictures lead to widespread criticism by Twitter users from Northern Nigeria (Arewa). Her outfit was considered provocative and uncharacteristic of a female Muslim. Others, however, thought otherwise.

MOPPAN in a statement signed by the PRO, Al-Amin Chiroma stated that they condemned the recent act which resulted in blasphemous comments on Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

They also said that Rahma has been suspended since 2016 for indecent acts in a music video with a hip-hop artist Classique, adding that it had not rescinded its stand.

However, the state sponsorship board under the leadership of Isma’ila Naabba Afakalla, gave the actress an unconditional pardon in 2018.