Mercy Eke, Season 4 winner of the Big Brother Naija reality show and the first woman to win the game, shared the latest pictures of her wearing a lovely red dress.

In a caption to one of the photos taken as she posed in front of a mirror, Mercy wrote mischievously: “The person in the mirror is your only competition”.

Eke is also an actress, video vixen and entrepreneur from Imo State.

She became popular after competing in the BBNaija show in October 2019.

