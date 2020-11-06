By David Adeoye

Governor Seyi Makinde has inaugurated a 27-man steering committee to formulate a 20-year development plan for Oyo state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the committee in Ibadan, Makinde said the initiative was conceived to address developmental challenges in all aspects of the state economy within a stipulated timeframe.

According to him, Oyo state needed a homegrown long-term plan to transform its social-economic development.

He added that his administration projected a 20-year world-class developmental plan for the state with effect from 2021 to 2040.

The governor explained that the development plan would be executed in within specific time frames with the first between 2021 and 2025.

In his welcome address, the State Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr Adeniyi Farinto, stated that the committee inaugurated would provide direction for government’s expenditure across the length and breadth of the state without marginalisation.

According to Farinto, the 20-year Development Plan would be led by Lead Consultant and enabled by the state government.

“The planning process will be all-inclusive and participatory with full involvement of the Civil Society Organisations, Non-Government Organisations, Physically-Challenged Persons among others,” he stated.

Farinto further clarified that the steering committee would play oversight functions on all the planning process.

Makinde will head the committee while other members are the Deputy Governor – Rauf Olaniyan; Secretary to the State Government – Olubamiwo Adeosun and the Head of Service – Ololade Agboola.

Others are the Director General of the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission, – Seye Oyeleye; UNICEF Field Officer -Tuscar Rani; State Chairman of the Christians Association of Nigeria, Apostle Joshua Akinyemi and the President, League of Imams and Afas in Southwest, Edo and Delta, Alhaji Dawud Akinola.

NAN