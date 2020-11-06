By Taiwo Okanlawon

Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses & Lekki Toll Gate Incident is currently playing closed-circuit TV footage from the October 20 Lekki shooting.

The chair of the panel, Doris Okuwobi, had earlier admitted the CCTV footage from the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) as part of the exhibits in the ongoing investigation.

The footage is currently been played following the approval from the chairperson after hearing from counsels.

Details later…