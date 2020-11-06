By Preye Campbell

Kelechi Iheanacho believes Leicester City still have a long way to go in the Europa League after an impressive victory against Sporting Braga on Thursday night.

Iheanacho was the star of the night, producing a brace and an assist as Brendan Rodgers’s side ran out 4-0 winners.

The victory means that the Foxes strengthen their lead at the top of Group G with nine points from three games.

And while Iheanacho, 24, is a happy man, he cautioned thay the former league champions still have their work cut out for them in the competitioin.

“We’re in a great position in the group. We still have a long way to go, but it’s about keeping going, taking it game by game and let’s see,” Iheanacho told Europa League website.

“The first goal came from a rebound and I was maybe a little bit lucky with the second too. Thankfully they all count! I’m happy to score again.”

“It was a good win for us. We did well, scored some good goals and deserved to win in the end.”

Iheanacho has now scored three goals in the Europa League since he made his debut against Zorya Luhansk in October.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup champion is looking for a better performance in the 2020-21 season after already providing three goals and three assists across seven games in all competitions.

“I just need to keep working in training and doing my job. We have a great squad and everyone is doing his best,” he continued.

“This game is gone now. We enjoy it today but we focus on the Premier League (against Wolverhampton Wanderers) now. I hope we can keep our winning run going,” he added.

Equally important is Iheanacho’s performance in the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifying games against Sierra Leone on November 13.