Content creator and popular Nigerian comedian Lasisi Elenu, has released the much anticipated episode 7 of his ‘Mama and Papa Godspower’ comedy series.’

In this story line, Lasisi disclosed to his wife that there is a lot of money to be made from the death of an individual, as people will pay condolence visits to the family and support them financially.

Therefore, he is going to pretend to be a dead man. See the outcome of the drama.