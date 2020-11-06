By Kazeem Ugbodaga

#EndSARS promoter, Modupe Odele has said the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, has asked her to come and pick up her seized passport.

Odele’s passport was seized six days ago at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos while travelling out of the country.

She had complained and wondered why her passport was seized without any explanation from the NIS.

However, on Friday, Odele tweeted that NIS has asked her to come for the collection of her passport by 4.00pm today.

She said she had told them that she would come to pick it up by Monday.

Odele stated that she asked for an earlier time, but was told that the passport would only be ready by 4.00pm.

“I’ve been told by Immigration that my passport is ready for collection from 4pm today. I’ve respectfully informed them I’ll be there on Monday to pick it up.

“Since today is Friday, I asked for an earlier time but was told it will only be ready from 4pm today Friday,” she tweeted.

I’ve been told by Immigration that my passport is ready for collection from 4pm today. I’ve respectfully informed them I’ll be there on Monday to pick it up. Since today is Friday, I asked for an earlier time but was told it will only be ready from 4pm today Friday. — Moe (@Mochievous) November 6, 2020

NIS had earlier denied that her passport was seized because of her involvement in #EndSARS campaign against police brutality.

According to NIS’ spokesman, Sunday James, her passport was seized as part of a routine border assignment.

“As an enforcement agency in charge of border management, if there is an order restricting anybody from entry into the country, we enforce it without any prejudice.

“This doesn’t have anything to do with EndSARS protest or an individual, it is a routine assignment.”