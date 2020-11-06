By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has sent a message to US President, Donald Trump, saying it is better to to gain honour at the cost of losing power.

Trump is currently at a crossroad as he is losing his re-election bid to challenger, Joe Biden.

The US president has been making series of allegations that the poll is flawed and being rigged in favour of Biden.

But Jonathan, who also lost election in 2015 to President Muhammadu Buhari and honourably admitted defeat, said nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen.

According to him, it is better to gain honour at the cost of losing power, than to gain power at the cost of losing honour.

He recommended the same philosophy to all leaders facing challenging situations, either in government or at the poll.

In his words: “Nobody’s ambition is worth the blood of any citizen. It is better to gain honour at the cost of losing power, than to gain power at the cost of losing honour. At any point in time, the power of love should matter more than the love of power. This is my philosophy.

I have lived it. It has brought great peace to both my beloved nation and I. And I recommend it to all leaders facing challenging situations, either in government, or at the polls, or even in their dealings with fellow political actors.”