Nevada gave US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, another victory boost Friday, as his lead over President Trump doubled.

Biden now has 624,435 or 49.84% of the votes.

Trump, in contrast has 602,226 or 48.07%.

This gives the Democrat a lead of 22,076 votes or 1.7%.

Nevada, which has the famous city of Las Vegas, has six electoral votes to offer.

Biden meanwhile is in pole position to add Pennsylvania and Arizona to his votes.

In Georgia, where he also leads with a small margin, officials said there will be a recount.

As of 11 a.m., there were 4,169 votes left to count in Georgia.

At that time, Biden had 2,449,590 votes, and Trump had 2,448,492 votes with 99 percent of the state reporting.