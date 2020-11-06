By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Nigerian international, Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice as Leicester thrashed Braga 4-0 in the Europa League group. The foxes are yet to drop any point since the group matches began.

The 24-Year-old also provided an assist with a disguised pass to tee up Dennis Praet who scored Leicester’s third goal before James Maddison got on the scoresheet in the 78th minute.

The victory moves Leicester three points clear at the top of their Europa League group, ahead of their visitors, Braga with three wins from three games. The foxes are on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stages.