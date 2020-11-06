By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President Donald Trump says the US presidential election is being rigged in favour of Joe Biden, saying “If you count the legal votes I easily win.”

Trump, who addressed the nation from White House, said the mail-in votes were adopted to rig the election in favour of the Democrats.

He said he is being deprived of victory by fraud perpetrated by the Democrats through mail-in votes.

“If you count the legal votes I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us,” Trump alleges.

The President said he was advocating for a halt in counting of “votes that came in late,” and went on to tout races that had already been called for him.

“I’ve already decisively won many critical states, including massive victories,” he claimed.