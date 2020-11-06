By Kazeem Ugbodaga
As the United States presidential election tilts towards Joe Biden, controversial Hydroxychloroquine doctor, Stella Immanuel is engaging in intense prayers, calling on God to release warrior angels into US to thwart the plans of the enemy to dethrone President Donald Trump.
Trump is on the verge of losing his re-election bid unless a miracle happens.
But Dr. Immanuel, who is also a Christian preacher released a video on twitter and facebook where he was praying intensely for God to intervene and rescue Trump.
“Oh God arise and release warrior angels in this land to thwart the plans of the enemy for this election in Jesus name,” she prayed.
— Stella Immanuel MD (@stella_immanuel) November 5, 2020
They call God on everything. God is for everyone. Stop deceiving yourself and your gullible followers. Trump is a goner.