By Kazeem Ugbodaga

As the United States presidential election tilts towards Joe Biden, controversial Hydroxychloroquine doctor, Stella Immanuel is engaging in intense prayers, calling on God to release warrior angels into US to thwart the plans of the enemy to dethrone President Donald Trump.

Trump is on the verge of losing his re-election bid unless a miracle happens.

But Dr. Immanuel, who is also a Christian preacher released a video on twitter and facebook where he was praying intensely for God to intervene and rescue Trump.

“Oh God arise and release warrior angels in this land to thwart the plans of the enemy for this election in Jesus name,” she prayed.

She also said God told her in June 9th that “President Trump will be beaten and almost left for dead and we will pray and he will arise and get back to work. I posted it on Facebook June 11th.

“I am holding on to that and standing on my watch and fighting for this nation. Things will miraculously turn around and Trump will win and God will be glorified.

“I am not giving up so please don’t give up. Join me to fight for this nation. If you don’t know what to pray use the revival push for yesterday on my wall and pray along.”