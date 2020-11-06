Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has approved 121 new appointments into boards of agencies and commissions in the state.

The appointments were announced in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ado Ekiti on Thursday.

The statement, which was signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olayinka Oyebode, stated that the gesture was intended to enhance service delivery and smooth running of government businesses.

It further announced the governor’s approval of the appointment of some Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants to take charge of some critical responsibilities in his administration.

The appointees include Anifowose Badejo, Chairman, Environmental Protection Agency and five others as board members.

Rtd. Capt. Sunday Adebomi serves as Chairman, State Emergency Management Agency with two other members.

The State Education Trust Fund has Prof. Muyiwa Igbalajobi as Chairman with three other members.

The State Boundary Commission has Mr Kayode Olaosebikan as Chairman with 13 statutory members from Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

Other boards with between three and five members are Muslims Pilgrimage Welfare Board, Micro-Credit And Enterprises Development Agency, Christian Pilgrim’s Welfare Board, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, State Electricity Board and State Scholarship Board.

The list also includes the State Housing Corporation, State Traffic Management Agency, State Tourism Board, State Library Board and State Traditional Medicine Board.

Others are the State Board of Internal Revenue and State Aids Control Agency, Sustainable Development Goals Network, Water Corporation, State Sports Council, State Pension Commission, Judicial Service Commission, Investment Promotion Agency, State Signage and Advertisement Agency, and Ekiti Agric Marketing Agency.

According to the statement, all the appointments take immediate effect. (NAN