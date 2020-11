Former BBNaija housemate, Trikytee, has just been appointed a Senior Special Assistant to the Bayelsa State governor Douye Diri.

Taking to his timeline to share a photo with the South South governor, the comedian and brand influencer said:

‘I want to thank His Excellency the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri on my appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State…What an Honour, I am grateful…