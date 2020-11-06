By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday presented a report on the extent of the destruction suffered by Lagos State in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests.

The governor presented the report to the president at the Aso Rock Villa.

In the report were the images of public and private assets destroyed in the violence sparked by the hijack of #EndSARS protest.

Sanwo-Olu had earlier said in the aftermath of the protest that properties destroyed in the State amounted to N1 trillion.

He said it would take decades to rebuild the damaged done to Lagos State.

After the mayhem, six police officers and four civilians were killed in Lagos, while 16 police stations were burnt and several others destroyed.

Over 80 BRT buses were burnt and several other government properties were also burnt.