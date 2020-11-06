By Jennifer Okundia
Talented actress, BBNaija ex-housemate and brand influencer, Diane Russet, took to Instagram on Thursday to release pictures from her recent session.
Diane, who is set to drop a movie series ‘RICORDI’ on her Russet TV channel, stated that the film is set to be suspense, drama and Passion filled.
RICORDI! An enthrilling blockbuster coming to your screens soon. Suspense, Drama and Passion! Who else is excited and can’t wait to watch the first episode! For partnerships, sponsorship and collaboration: Email: info@russet.tv Or send a DM @russet.tv on ig and russet_tv on Twitter. Let’s create memories!
Sharing a caption, she wrote: “Life is so subtle sometimes that you barely notice yourself walking through the doors you once prayed would open.
“Remember, you will always know yourself better than anyone else”.
