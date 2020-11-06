By Jennifer Okundia

Talented actress, BBNaija ex-housemate and brand influencer, Diane Russet, took to Instagram on Thursday to release pictures from her recent session.

Diane, who is set to drop a movie series ‘RICORDI’ on her Russet TV channel, stated that the film is set to be suspense, drama and Passion filled.

Sharing a caption, she wrote: “Life is so subtle sometimes that you barely notice yourself walking through the doors you once prayed would open.

“Remember, you will always know yourself better than anyone else”.